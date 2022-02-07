With spring well on its way, the baseball diamonds around the Central Coast have been buzzing with activity.
That was the case Saturday at Cabrillo's McIntyre Field.
The Conquistadores held their annual Patrick Ostini Alumni Game, pitting the current varsity team against stars of yesteryear.
Dozens of former players showed up to get the current team ready for the season that officially starts with a doubleheader against Pioneer Valley on Feb. 12. The first game is slated to start at 11 a.m.
The alumni game is played in honor of Patrick Ostini, a 1999 Cabrillo High School graduate who died at the age of 21 in an automobile accident near Templeton in 2002. Ken Ostini, Patrick's father, was on hand for the event and former Cabrillo athletic director Bob Lawrence threw out the game's first pitch.
The Cabrillo varsity team is coached by Cole Osborne, a Cabrillo alum himself and the son of longtime former Cabrillo coach Jonathan Osborne, the son of legendary Hancock College baseball coach and former athletic director John Osborne.
After hosting Pioneer Valley in Saturday's upcoming doubleheader, the Conqs will travel to St. Joseph for a non-league game on Feb. 16 at 3:30 p.m. They will then play at Paso Robles on Feb. 19 at 3:30 p.m. and at Nipomo on Feb. 22 at 4 p.m. The Conqs then start Channel League play with home games against Santa Ynez (Feb. 25, 3:30 p.m.) and Santa Barbara (March 1, 3:30 p.m.) and a road game at Lompoc (March 4, 3:30 p.m.).
Channel League play continues with games against San Marcos (March 8), Dos Pueblos (March 11) and San Marcos (March 15/18). The Conqs then have a non-league road game at Carpinteria on March 25. They then resume league play at Santa Ynez on March 29 before hosting the Pirates on April 1. They travel to Santa Barbara (April 5) before hosting the Dons (April 8) and hosting Lompoc (April 12) before playing at Lompoc (April 15).
All games are slated to start at 3:30 p.m. The Conqs will then spend spring break playing in the Central Coast Classic hosted by Paso Robles and Righetti. The Conqs play El Capitan, Pasadena Maranatha, Righetti and San Luis Obispo April 22-23. They then close out Channel League play with a home game against Dos Pueblos (April 26) and a road game against the Chargers on April 28.
This year's team's coaching staff is led by Cole Osborne and his assistants, including his father Jonathan, former Lompoc coach Jim Allen and Ed Ehrlich and Carlos Garcia.
This year's varsity roster features freshman Blake Gregory, sophomores Ray Hernandez, Spencer Gallimore, Landon Mabery, juniors Ty Jacobson, Sean Talley, Gavin Ehrlich, Ryan Heidt and Andrew Low and seniors Miguel Soriano, Fernando Calderon, Tanner Costa, Mikey Lara, Jacob Krejdovsky, Josh Robinson, Jonathan Hernandez and Gabe Hernandez.
This will be the final season in the Channel League for the Conquistadores. All of the athletic programs at CHS will move to the CIF Central Section in the 2022-23 school year with Cabrillo joining schools in the Santa Maria Valley and San Luis Obispo County in the Central Coast Athletic Association.
Wrestling
Cabrillo had eight girls wrestler place at the Channel League Finals on Saturday and qualify for the CIF Southern Section divisional meet.
Lompoc and Cabrillo squared off in the final games of the season Saturday afternoon and Cabrillo won both the varsity boys and girls games.
Cabrillo's boys beat Lompoc 37-36 as Bradley McCune sank the game-winning free throws with no time on the clock. Cabrillo played four games last week due to rescheduled contests. Cabrillo won despite having just seven players available due to injuries.
The Cabrillo girls won at home 33-27 Saturday.
