The 2020 Cabrillo Alumni Hall of Fame class is now the 2022 Hall of Fame class.
Cabrillo High School's alumni association held its first Hall of Fame induction on Aug. 5 since the 2020 edition was scratched due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Conquistadores inducted two members of its staff into the Hall of Fame: former football coach Steven Haskins and former teacher Myron Webster.
The group then inducted former Conquistadore athletic and academic stars. They are Don Ramirez, class of 1969; Victor Tise ('73), Neil Hannemann ('79); Kay Duffy ('78) and Sandra Schultz-Kerl ('80). Cabrillo's 1979 CIF champion boys basketball team was also honored at the Hall of Fame ceremony.
2020 staff inductees
Steve Haskins taught for 37 years (1973-2010) with Lompoc Unified, spending 33 of those at Cabrillo. During his tenure there, Haskins taught business, history, math, physical education and work education. He made an impact at Cabrillo in the athletic department as well. He coached the sports of football, baseball, basketball, golf and wrestling. As the head varsity football coach, Haskins had an 83-66-1 record with three league championships (’90, ’91, ’96). He coached nine CIF playoff teams with three CIF quarterfinalists and four more semifinalists. Haskins is still an active supporter of CHS and has come out of retirement to coach freshman football in recent years.
Myron Webster was on campus in 1968 and retired in 2004. In 1972, Myron introduced a course entitled “American Environmental History” at Cabrillo, which was the first course of its kind in the nation at the high school level. He was selected as one of the top ten outstanding teachers of Conservative Education in California. He was a supporter of many sports and activities during his teaching career and continues to give back to students, alumni, staff and the Cabrillo community.
2020 alumni inductees
While a student at Cabrillo, Don Ramirez participated in choir, dance band, cross country and track and field. He moved to Hawaii and had a cabinetry business for 17 years and then returned to Lompoc. Upon his return, Ramirez became the youngest person ever elected to be President of the Lompoc Moose Lodge. He is the past National Vice Commander of the Western Region for the Sons of the American Legion. Ramirez is well known as the “first in and last out” at all events that he is involved in. He is a charter member of the CHS Alumni Association and numerous other organizations including Toys For Tots, Muscular Dystrophy Association, Fallen Warriors Memorial Project, Military Affairs Committee. In 2019, Ramirez was honored as Lompoc’s “Man of the Year” for his dedication and service to his community.
Vic Tise was a remarkable student-athlete at Cabrillo High School. He was a four-year varsity letterman in cross country and track and field and was the team captain for both sports. He was part of 8-man and 10-man 24-hour relay teams that set national records during his sophomore and junior years. Following graduation, Tise earned a congressional appointment to the United States Military Academy. He entered West Point with the highest physical aptitude score in the nation. As a cadet, he was an outstanding student and excelled at rugby, boxing and distance running. After graduation, Tise served as a Military Intelligence Officer at various postings around the world. He received his masters degree from UCLA and his final military assignment was as the Senior Army Officer at the U.S. Air Force Academy as a political science instructor. He also coached women's rugby and women's tennis for the Falcons and also became a nationally ranked track official. His rugby teams were consistently ranked in the NCAA top ten and won back-to-back national championships in 2002 and 2003. After retirement from the Army, Tise became the running coach for the US National Modern Pentathlon team. Many members of this team earned national recognition and Olympic team berths. Tise continues to coach rugby and has produced two Olympic athletes and 12 All-American rugby players, four of whom have played on the USA National Rugby Team. He uses character, courage and confidence to develop athletes to perform at a level of sportsmanship that translates to success in their lives and careers.
Neil Hannemann was involved in student government at Cabrillo and was an honor roll student. He also participated in water polo and swimming. After graduating from Cabrillo, he attended the General Motors Institute (now called Kettering University) and obtained his BS degree in Mechanical Engineering. During his career as an automobile engineer, Hannemann has distinguished himself as a leader in the field of car design and racing. He has worked directly with famous Ford designer Carroll Shelby and was the program manager for the Dodge Viper development program. Neil has also worked for Saleen to develop the Saleen S7 (the latest American supercar), McLaren Automotive in England as their Executive Director of Engineering. During his working career, Hannemann is also a race car driver and has six wins and 23 podium finishes in Sports Car Club of America (SCCA) events. He has a “Johnny Lightning” Viper 31 toy racing car named after him. Carroll Shelby once introduced Neil as “a young Ken Miles.”
Kay Duffy was active at Cabrillo where she served as Commissioner of Communications, Girl’s State Representative and received the “Most Service to the School Award” as voted on by her classmates. She participated in track and field and received the Wilde Award of Excellence at graduation. Kay attended Loyola Marymount University where she earned her BA. Following graduation from Loyola, she earned her law degree at Gonzaga University. She was a criminal defense attorney in Ventura County, a staff attorney for PETA and volunteered at a number of Ventura County high schools as a mentor-coach for high school mock trial teams. Duffy was also a volunteer (and later an employee) for the ASPCA rescuing hundreds of abused animals.
Sandra Schultz-Kerl was an honor student at Cabrillo as well as participating on the swim team under the direction of Hall of Fame Inductee Wendy Knowles. She also was a member of the Cabriettes who were statisticians for the Conq basketball team. Sandra attended Cal Poly where she graduated with honors earning a BA in public administration and was named the Political Science Department’s Most Outstanding Student in 1984. She then earned her MBA at the University of Redlands where she also graduated with honors. Schultz-Kerl entered a career in city and municipal management. Starting in San Luis Obispo County as an Administrative Analyst, she moved to the City of La Mesa in San Diego County where she advanced rapidly eventually becoming the City Manager. She then took the position of Deputy General Manager for the San Diego County Water Authority and was named Acting General Manager in 2015. In 2019, Sandra was named as the General Manager of the San Diego County Water Authority. During her years with the Water authority, Sandra has been instrumental in securing financing for the nation’s largest desalination plant. In her position as General Manager, Sandra helps oversee a $231 billion regional economy and the quality of life for 3.3-million San Diego area residents.
Hall of Fame Team
1979 CIF champion basketball team
Head Coach Glen Abrahamson’s team won the CIF Southern Section 2A Championship in 1979. This team was made up of a diverse group of young men who joined together to accomplish an amazing goal with an overall record of 26-4 after defeating Moreno Valley by a score of 69-64 in the championship game.