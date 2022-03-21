A Cabrillo High School parent and a former Cabrillo student-athlete addressed the Lompoc Unified School Board this month with their concerns about the future of the school's athletic director Gary West.
West was put on administrative leave in February as the school began an investigation into an alleged incident involving West and a student. That student's mother, Julie Dunson, spoke at the March 8 board meeting. Dunson said her son was berated by West in front of other students and now needs counseling.
Dunson and her husband said they were strongly opposed to West's return to campus and concerned with the district's lack of communication about West's status.
When contacted last week, Bree Valla, Lompoc Unified's deputy superintendent, said an outside party is conducting the investigation into West's conduct.
"The investigation into the allegations is being conducted by an outside investigative firm and is ongoing," Valla wrote in an email. "While the investigation continues, Mr. West remains on administrative leave."
Keith Joseph also spoke at the LUSD board meeting that was held via Zoom. Joseph said he was the victim of a similar incident involving West in 2010. According to the Sheriff's Office, Joseph suffered a “puncture-type” wound on his left shoulder and a cut on his left forearm from broken glass in the 2010 incident.
West was placed on administrative leave in August of 2010 as the school district and sheriff's deputies investigated the incident with Joseph. West returned to his job a few weeks later and the school district said “disciplinary steps” were taken against West, according to then-Superintendent Greg Kampf, who declined to provide details about the action taken saying it was a personnel matter.
A report was then turned over to the District Attorney's Office, which chose not to file charges against West in October of 2010. Jerry McBeth, the Senior Deputy District Attorney at the time, told the Lompoc Record that his office determined that there were too many conflicting witness statements to prosecute the case with hope of a conviction.
“It all comes down to the bottom line. We have to prove a case beyond a reasonable doubt,” McBeth said in October of 2010. “There is no way a jury is going to convict anyone in this case.”
Julie Dunson, the mother of the student involved in the most recent alleged incident, has called on the LUSD administration and school board to not reinstate West.
West spent 15 highly successful seasons as Cabrillo's varsity head basketball coach, but has been placed on administrative leave twice and was fired as head coach during the 2015-16 basketball season, just before a January game against rival Lompoc.
After his firing, about 20 supporters, mostly former players and their family members, spoke in his defense at an LUSD board meeting.
Some of the speakers at that 2016 board meeting pointed out that West's incidents don’t tell the whole story of a man who led his team to multiple league championships.
“I wish you could get a peek into the rest of (his life) the way we have,” Suzanne Harris, the mother of former players, told the board then. “I learned to understand that he’s passionate because he loves those kids.”
West, a coach known for his fiery courtside demeanor, was reinstated about two weeks later and finished out the season before resigning as head coach. The reasoning for West's firing and eventual reinstatement was never provided by the school district.
He was later named the athletic director at Cabrillo in February of 2019 following Dan Troup's retirement.
West was also the target of a complaint in 2006 by a parent who accused him of favoritism and abuse of his authority. Those claims were reportedly investigated by the school, the district and state sports authorities and were found to be unsubstantiated.