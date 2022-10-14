Cabrillo senior wide receiver-defensive back Carson Heath made a lot of plays on both sides of the ball in an Oct. 7 Ocean League game against Santa Maria.

As a result, voters tabbed Heath as the area football Player of the Week for  week nine, the week ending Oct. 8. Heath garnered 14,252 votes to 13,408 for the runner-up, St. Joseph wide receiver-return man Collin Fasse. Combined, the two earned all but several hundred of the 28,300 votes cast.

There were 11 candidates in the field.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.