The droughts keep on ending for Cabrillo High's football team. 

Cabrillo senior lineman Josh Zent was instrumental in the Conquistadores' rout of Ojai Nordhoff last week, a result that ended Cabrillo's 37-game losing streak. 

Cabrillo hadn't won a Player of the Week award during that span, with few Cabrillo players even earning a nomination. 

0
0
0
0
0