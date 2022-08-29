It wasn't as pretty as the season-opening win on Aug. 19, but Cabrillo got the job done against Nipomo.

After ending its long losing streak, Cabrillo is now on a winning streak.

The Conquistadore football team beat Nipomo 13-6 on Friday to improve to 2-0 on the season. The 50-19 win over Ojai Nordhoff on Aug. 19 ending the program's 37-game losing streak.

