Cal Poly (3-8, 0-0) will try to halt a slide in which it has lost seven of eight when it hosts the University of Nevada Las Vegas for a weekend series at Baggett Stadium.

The Mustangs will open their Big West campaign against the Rebels (5-8, 1-2). The three-game series, originally scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Friday, may be re-shuffled because of a forecast for inclement weather in the area.

In that case, the teams would play a doubleheader Saturday, starting at either 3 p.m. or 4 p.m., followed by a Sunday 10 a.m. game.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

