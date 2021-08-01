Three former Cal Poly baseball players and a National Letter of Intent signee have signed professional contracts.
Pitcher Bryan Woo, drafted in the sixth round of the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft by the Seattle Mariners earlier this month, signed for $318,200.
A graduate of Alameda High School, Woo was 2-2 with a 6.11 ERA and one save during the 2021 season. He struck out 42 batters over 28 innings and made 10 appearances on the mound, including two starts.
Woo twice pitched over five innings in relief and earned victories in both games. He struck out seven over 5 1/3 innings in a 7-6 triumph at CSUN and fanned eight batters over 5 2/3 frames in a 5-1 win at Long Beach State. Woo did not allow a run in either contest and scattered three hits each time.
Woo was one out from finishing the game at Long Beach State on April 11 but injured his right elbow while securing the second out of the ninth inning and was sidelined the rest of the season. Kyle Scott threw one pitch to secure the final out, a line drive to third base.
Woo's save was against UCLA as he pitched one scoreless inning in the 8-5 triumph.
Southpaw Andrew Alvarez, selected by the Washington Nationals in the 12th round, inked his contract a week after the draft. Details of his pact have not been released and he has yet to be assigned to a team. The National's rookie league team is the FCL Nationals in the Florida Complex League (formerly the Gulf Coast League).
A fourth-year junior, Alvarez was one of Cal Poly's southpaw starters in Saturday doubleheaders. He compiled a 7-3 win-loss record, leading the Mustangs in victories, with 81 strikeouts over 88 1/3 innings and a 4.08 ERA. Alvarez struck out a career-high 12 against UC Riverside and tossed a complete game at UC Davis, a four-hitter with six strikeouts.
Alvarez, 3-2 with a 6.75 ERA after eight appearances (six starts), kicked it up a notch in the second half of the season, posting a 4-1 mark and 2.75 ERA in his final eight starts. Hs was an All-Big West honorable mention this spring and captured the team's Mike Krukow Outstanding Pitcher Award.
Catcher Myles Emmerson signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Los Angeles Angels. The fifth-year senior made the All-Big West First Team, was one of three players sharing Big West Defensive Player of the Year honors and earned Cal Poly's John Orton Golden Glove Award.
Emmerson finished with a .312 batting average, 14 doubles and 23 RBIs. He also picked off five baserunners, No. 1 in the Big West, threw out 11 would-be base stealers and compiled a .991 fielding percentage with just four errors in 442 chances.
Over his Mustang career, Emmerson picked off 12 runners, third in Cal Poly's Division I history, and threw out 34 would-be base stealers, No. 5 in the school's Division I record book. He was first on the team in at-bats (234) and second with 73 hits, 14 doubles and 47 runs scored.
He is a career .288 hitter at Cal Poly with 27 doubles and 58 RBIs, playing in 168 games with 148 starts. He started all 56 games this year — 45 behind the plate, eight in left field, two at first base and one at third base.
Outfielder Cameron Butler, who signed an NLI with the Mustangs in November, was drafted by the Chicago White Sox in the 15th round and signed his $150,000 contract on July 20.
A graduate of Big Valley Christian High School in Modesto, Butler is coming off a phenomenal senior season as he hit .741. Among his 60 hits were 20 doubles, four triples and 15 home runs and Butler knocked in 61 runs and scored 59 times in 22 games.
Emmerson and Butler have yet to be assigned to a minor league team.
Cal Poly has had at least one player drafted each year since 1999. A year ago, Taylor Dollard was the 25th Mustang to be drafted in the top five rounds of the MLB Draft.
A total of 76 Cal Poly players coached by Larry Lee over the last 19 seasons have signed professional baseball contracts, including 74 in the last 17 years. During Lee's 19-year tenure, 34 Mustangs have been drafted in the top 10 rounds.
Wagman Pitches Three Innings in Team Israel's 8-1 Loss to Team USA
Former Cal Poly pitcher Joey Wagman struck out five batters over three innings and retired seven of the first eight batters he faced before Team USA erupted for three runs in the third inning en route to an 8-1 victory over Team Israel in a Group B baseball game Friday morning at Yokohama Stadium.
The loss, following Thursday's 10-inning 6-5 setback against South Korea, dropped Team Israel to 0-2 in the 202One Tokyo Olympics. Team USA is 1-0 entering Saturday's game against South Korea, also 1-0, to complete group play.
Wagman, a Mustang from 2010-13, struck out a pair of batters in each of the first two innings and notched his fifth strikeout for the second out of the third inning before Eddy Alvarez doubled down the left field line for an RBI and Tyler Austin belted a two-run home run to right-center field.
Wagman was lifted after three innings and Team USA added five more runs over the final four innings to pull away. Team Israel scored its lone run in the fourth inning on a leadoff home run by Danny Valencia.
Wagman scattered four hits and did not allow a walk.
Team Israel will play in the knockout stage Sunday or Monday.
Wagman is the second former Mustang baseball player to compete in the Olympics. First baseman/outfielder Jimmy Van Ostrand, who played at Cal Poly from 2005-06 after playing at Hancock College, played for Team Canada in the 2008 Olympics and went 4-for-15 (a .267 average).
Baseball returned to the Olympics this year after a 13-year hiatus.