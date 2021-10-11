BOZEMAN, Montana — Matthew McKay threw a pair of touchdown passes and Isaiah Ifanse rushed for two scores and caught a pass for another as Nos. 10-11 Montana State jumped to a 35-0 halftime lead en route to a 45-7 victory over Cal Poly in a Big Sky Conference football game Saturday afternoon in Bobcat Stadium.
Before a Homecoming crowd of 19,847, the host Bobcats scored in the first quarter on a nine-yard pass from McKay to Treyton Pickering.
Cal Poly is now 1-5 on the season and has lost five straight games. The Mustangs have scored just 45 points during that losing streak.
A 28-point second-quarter Bobcat outburst began with a seven-yard run by Ifanse. He followed with a one-yard run for a 21-0 Montana State lead.
After a 74-yard romp down the right sideline by backup quarterback Tommy Mellott, Ifanse reached the end zone once again on a 12-yard pass from McKay to Ifanse.
Callahan O'Reilly returned an interception 39 yards for another touchdown and a 42-0 Bobcat lead less than five minutes into the third quarter.
Sophomore running back Shakobe Harper got Cal Poly on the scoreboard with 3:39 remaining in the third quarter with an 18-yard run around left end, capping a six-play, 46-yard drive.
Montana State answered with a 46-yard field goal by Blake Glessner early in the fourth quarter, completing the scoring.
Freshman Jaden Jones from Oxnard High School took over at quarterback for Cal Poly on its second series of the game and rushed for 57 yards on 14 carries while completing 4 of 13 passes for 24 yards in his first college game.
Jones' favorite target was Zedakiah Centers with two catches for 22 yards.
Harper led Cal Poly's ground game with 99 yards on 14 carries, scoring Cal Poly's lone touchdown.
Montana State compiled a 441-264 advantage in total offense and 24-15 in first downs.
McKay completed 14 of 18 passes for 163 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Top Bobcat receiver was Pickering with four receptions for 23 yards. Ifanse finished with 58 yards on 13 carries, scoring three times (including a reception).
Cal Poly's defensive leaders were linebacker Matt Shotwell with 14 tackles (10 solo) and Fenton Will with 12 stops (six solo). Three of Aaron Cooper's tackles were for lost yardage.
After a bye week, the Mustangs return home to host UC Davis in the annual Battle for the Golden Horseshoe. The Mustang Family Weekend game on Oct. 23 kicks off at 5:05 p.m. inside Alex G. Spanos Stadium.