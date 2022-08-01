Cal Poly football
Cal Poly coach Beau Baldwin is entering his third season with the Mustangs as they open fall camp this week.

 Joe Bailey, Staff

Fall Camp opens Wednesday morning as the Cal Poly football team begins preparations for the start of the 2022 season just four weeks away.

Nearly 110 players will put their helmets on for the first time since Spring Camp ended March 31. All practices will begin at 9 a.m. at Doerr Family Field with the exception of a pair of scrimmages planned for Aug. 17 and 24 on the new artificial turf at Alex G. Spanos Stadium.

Third-year head coach Beau Baldwin and his revamped staff will welcome back 41 veterans off last year's roster along with 22 players who were true freshmen and played in at least one game but no more than four, preserving their redshirt year.

