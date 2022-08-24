It was a scrimmage for the young guys and third-year Cal Poly head football coach Beau Baldwin liked what he saw.
Only one touchdown was scored at Alex G. Spanos Stadium on Wednesday morning, the final day of Fall Camp. Kahliq Paulette hit Kai Rappola on a streak pattern down the right sideline and the 48-yard play capped a quick 65-yard, three-play march on the third drive of the scrimmage.
Bryce Weiner drove the Mustangs 70 yards on another drive which featured a 30-yard pass to Tyler Hoffman and a 16-yarder to Paul Holyfield on a fourth-and-14 play, but the drive stalled at the 5-yard line when Mason Rivera tackled Holyfield for no gain on fourth down.
Vote: The Player of the Week contest is back!
Josh Zent, Cabrillo OL/DL
It's only fitting the first Player of the Week contest starts with Cabrillo's big win. There are a number of Cabrillo players that could be up for the Player of the Week honor to start the 2022 season, but lineman Josh Zent, all 6-foot-8, 280 pounds of him, definitely fits the bill.
Zent was credited with eight pancake blocks, 12 total tackles, 10 tackles-for-loss and six stats. After reviewing his film, those numbers are legitimate. Zent was a man among boys Friday night, overpowering tiny Nordhoff defensive linemen and bull rushing their offensive linemen. Zent was making one-armed tackles, whipping ball-carriers down with a single hand.
Zent's performance should put him on college coaches' radar. There's one thing you can't teach and that's size and Zent has it in spades. If Zent wants to play football at the FCS or FBS level, he should have an opportunity. Now, he likely won't have too many of these dominant performances this season, but he's clearly one of the most underrated players in the area. Don't be surprised to see him do damage against Nipomo this coming week.
Let's take a look at the other Week Zero nominees.
Carter Vargas, St. Joseph DB/RB
Vargas was instrumental in the Knights' 19-16 win over Palos Verdes last week. The junior intercepted Palos Verdes quarterback Charlie Beuerlein on the Sea Kings' last play to seal the win. He also scored the Knights' first touchdown and led the team with 86 receiving yards and added 46 yards and the touchdown on the ground.
Defense and offense highlights from game one.150 rushing yards,123 receiving yards,1 pic.@MrTaylor_2VUL @CoachBBaldwin @jletuli48 @CoachRonaldBCP @gregl1vingston @RealCoachCarter @EAthletix @BrandonHuffman @ pic.twitter.com/0N0XISWwrO— Carter Vargas (@CarterVargas21) August 20, 2022
Luke Gildred, Santa Ynez QB
Gildred began his senior season in a huge way, completing 14 of 21 passes for 311 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-0 rout of Atascadero. One of the first plays of the game was Gildred's 82-yard touchdown pass Daulton Beard (who had six catches for 170 yards and a touchdown).
Cavin Ross, Lompoc QB
Did anyone have a better 2022 debut than Gildred? Yes. Ross was dynamite against Agoura, powering the Braves to a 53-12 beatdown on the Chargers' home turf. Expectations about Lompoc have been lukewarm this preseason, but Lompoc made a statement with its thrashing of Agoura as Ross led the way. The four-year starter was dropping dimes all over the field, hitting on swing passes, screens and deep balls way down field.
Ross completed 14 of 17 passes for 389 yards and five touchdowns. He also scored two rushing touchdowns, accounting for seven of the Braves' eight touchdowns.
Josue Elena, Santa Maria QB
Elena was plenty effective for the Saints as they went out to Bakersfield and beat East 24-22. Elena threw for just 105 yards but hit on two touchdowns that were key in the win over the Blades. He also rushed three times for 22 yards. Elena was efficient, completing 13 of 23 passes. The Saints should score some points Friday as they host San Marcos in a matchup that has been plenty competitive over the years.
Pepe Gonzalez, Pioneer Valley DB/WR
Gonzalez may have been the Panthers' best player on the field in Friday's 7-0 loss to Independence. He certainly made the day's biggest play, intercepting Independence quarterback Prince Ellis inside the Panthers' 20-yard line in the first half.
The Panthers didn't have too many high notes as they mustered fewer than 150 yards of offense on the night. But Gonzalez, playing a free safety position, was able to help the Panther defense limit the Falcons to 73 yards passing in the game.