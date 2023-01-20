Sheldon Cross.jpg

Sheldon Cross, a head coach at Burien, Washington Kennedy Catholic High School just south of Seattle, is the new Cal Poly offensive coordinator. 

New Cal Poly football coach Paul Wulff has reached out to a former graduate assistant coach from his days at Washington State to fill a spot on his coaching staff.

Sheldon Cross, a head coach at Burien, Washington Kennedy Catholic High School just south of Seattle, is the new Cal Poly offensive coordinator. Cross was an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Idaho State, New Mexico Highlands and Iowa Wesleyan.

Cross was an offensive graduate assistant coach under Wulff at Washington State in 2010, working with the tight ends and H-backs for the Cougars and assisting the offensive coordinator with all aspects of the coaching game.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.