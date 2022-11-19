The Cal Poly football team will finish its 2022 season with a Saturday night Big Sky Conference home game against Portland State. Kickoff time is set for 5:02 p.m. at Mustang Memorial Field on the Cal Poly campus.
The Vikings will come to town 4-6, 3-4. The Mustangs, 1-9, 0-7 will try to rebound after having been outscored by a combined 118-45 in their last three games.
The game Saturday will be Cal Poly's Senior Night and Hall of Fame Game. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN Radio (1280 AM and 10.7 FM) in San Luis Obispo County and northern Santa Barbara County. The pre-game show will start at 4:30 p.m. The game will be video streamed on ESPN+. Links for audio and video streams as well as live stats are on the football schedule page at www.GoPoly.com.
The Mustangs have struggled this year despite being tops in the Big Sky Conference and No. 6 in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision in passing offense.
Cal Poly quarterback Spencer Brasch has thrown for 2,187 yards this season and averages 243 yards a game passing. He has thrown 15 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions.
Chris Coleman is Cal Poly's leading receiver. He has 57 catches for 888 yards and four touchdowns. Tight end Josh Cuevas has 47 receptions for 544 yards and six scores. Eighteen Mustangs have caught at least one pass this season.
Coleman's 10 catches two weeks ago at UC Davis and 57 for the season are the most by a Mustang since Ramses Barden caught 10 against Idaho State in 2007 and made 67 catches in 2008.
Shakobe Harper is Cal Poly's top rusher with 307 yards on 87 carries. Adam Garwood has 187 yards on 49 carries. He has run for two touchdowns and has 13 receptions for 101 yards and another score.
Linebacker David Meyer leads the Cal Poly defense with 73 tackles and 4.5 sacks this season. Defensive back Brian Duke has 52 tackles and one interception. Corenberback Dylan Wyatt has 11 pass breakups, and Jay'Vion Cole has four interceptions.
Portland State's defense has been shaky. The Vikings yield 457 yards (181 rushing, 275 passing) and 36 points a game.
The Vikings rely on quarterback Dante Chachere for a lot of their offense. Besides having thrown18 touchdown passes (and seven interceptions) this season, Chachere is the Portland State rushing leader.
Chachere has six rushing touchdowns this year. He has rushed for 472 yards this season and averages 4.6 yards a carry.
Beau Kelly is his top receiver. Kelly has 39 catches for 577 yards and four touchdowns this year. Chachere has thrown 234 passes and completed 142.
Kelly averages 14.8 yards a reception, nearly twice Chachere's yards per completion average of 7.9.
Quincy Craig had easily his biggest game of the year for the Vikings last week. He rushed for 107 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries in a 45-7 Portland State loss to No. 2 Sacramento State. The Hornets are in a tie for first place with Montana State in the Big West.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.