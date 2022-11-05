110522 Spencer Brasch 01.jpg

Cal Poly quarterback Spencer Brasch has connected on 139 of his 235 passes for 1,759 yards and 13 touchdowns this season.

 Owen Main, Cal Poly Athletics

Two football teams trying to halt negative momentum will face each other when Cal Poly plays at Montana in a Big Sky Conference game inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium (capacity 25,517) on the Montana campus.

The Mustangs (1-7, 0-4) have lost six straight games. The Grizzlies (5-3, 2-3) have lost three straight after winning their first five.

Kickoff is set for 5:02 p.m. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN Radio (1280 AM) and 101.7 FM) in San Luis Obispo County and northern Santa Barbara County. The pre-game show will start at 4:30 p.m. The game will be video streamed on ESPN+. Links for audio and video streams as well as live stats can be found on the football schedule page at www.GoPoly.com.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

