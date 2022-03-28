The nation has a new collegiate leader in strikeouts and he is Cal Poly redshirt sophomore Drew Thorpe.
Following a 15-strikeout performance in seven innings against UC San Diego last Friday night in La Jolla, Thorpe moved into the No. 1 spot in NCAA Division I with 66 strikeouts this season.
For his record-tying and career-high performance on the mound, Thorpe has been named Big West Conference Pitcher of the Week for the second time this year and the third of his Mustang career.
Thorpe also was named one of Collegiate Baseball's National Players of the Week powered by Diamond Sports.
Thorpe scattered three hits and walked just two, combining with reliever Jason Franks on the 7-0 shutout. The pair fanned 20 Triton batters, also tying a Cal Poly Division I record set against Cal State Fullerton in 2014.
Thorpe's 15 K's tied a school Division I mark set by Matt Imhof against Seattle, also in 2014. His 66 strikeouts this season are one more than Florida State's Parker Messick, who struck out 16 Duke batters in a 4-0 win Friday night.
Thorpe also is No. 11 in the nation in strikeout-to-walk ratio at 11.0 with just six walks issued so far, No. 19 in strikeouts per nine innings (14.03) and No. 35 in fewest walks allowed per nine innings (1.28).
Thorpe is 3-0 on the year with a 2.13 ERA as Cal Poly's Friday night starter. The Washington, Utah, native has notched double-digit strikeouts in five of his six starts this year and nine times in his Mustang career.
Thorpe also earned the Big West award March 14 after his complete-game three-hit 5-0 shutout against Harvard. He struck out 11 in that contest. Thorpe also earned the conference award on Feb. 24, 2020, when he struck out 13 BYU batters, his previous career high, over eight innings for his first collegiate win, a 10-0 victory.
Cal Poly steps away from Big West play this week, playing five non-conference games at home. The Mustangs (13-10), winners of six of their last seven games, host Santa Clara (15-8) on Tuesday night and Dixie State (13-10) for a four-game weekend series.
Mustangs takes series at UCSD
Collin Villegas, Brooks Lee and Joe Yorke drove in the runs and Dylan Villalobos, Zach Button and Kyle Scott each pitched three innings as Cal Poly clinched its Big West Conference baseball series at UC San Diego with a 4-2 victory Sunday afternoon at Triton Ballpark.
Villegas singled to drive in two runs in the third inning, Lee's single to right-center field in the fifth made it 3-1 and Yorke gave the Mustangs a 4-1 advantage with an RBI single up the middle in the sixth.
UC San Diego tallied a run in the seventh on Anthony Lucchetti's pinch-hit solo home run to right, his third of the year, before Scott retired seven of the last eight Triton batters of the game for his third save.
With its sixth win in seven games, Cal Poly improved to 13-10 overall and 5-1 in the Big West. UC Santa Barbara also is 5-1 after sweeping UC Davis and UC Irvine could move to 5-1 with a win at Hawai'i. At 3-0, CSU Bakersfield is a half-game back.
Villalobos pitched the first three innings, allowing a run and two hits with four strikeouts. Button (3-0) earned the victory with three scoreless frames, four strikeouts, and has yet to give up a run over 13 innings this season. Scott gave up one run and four hits with two strikeouts.
The top seven hitters in Cal Poly's batting order Sunday produced seven of the team's nine hits. Villegas and Ryan Stafford each had a single and double while Lee singled twice and Yorke contributed his RBI single. Reagan Doss doubled in the sixth inning.
UC San Diego's seven hits included solo home runs by Lucchetti and Blake Fitzgerald and two singles by Noah Sudyka.
Cal Poly plays its next six games against non-conference opponents.