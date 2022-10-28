Lompoc ended the regular season on a high note Friday night, rolling to a Mountain League win over foe Santa Ynez.

The Braves led 35-0 at one point and cruised to the 48-14 win as senior quarterback Cavin Ross threw four touchdowns and ran for three more.

Ross has thrown 39 touchdowns in 10 games this year and rushed for 13 more, meaning he's accounted for 52 scores this season alone.

0
0
0
0
0