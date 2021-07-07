A single coaching change can set off a chain of events that affects dozens of jobs in the college landscape.

Santa Maria native Jason Kelly is no stranger to that fact. Kelly, once again, has been caught up in it.

The former St. Joseph baseball standout and Cal Poly pitcher is on the move, taking his coaching talents to Baton Rouge by joining Jay Johnson's staff as LSU's pitching coach.

A source told the Times Monday night that Kelly had landed the high-profile position and media reports Tuesday confirmed it.

Kelly spent the past two years at Arizona State after a long run as the pitching coach at the University of Washington.

How did Kelly wind up at LSU?

Well, it's kind of a long story. Paul Mainieri retired as LSU's head coach last month. In turn, LSU, a five-time NCAA national champion that won the College World Series under Mainieri in 2009, embarked on a national search to replace him.

The Tigers landed on Johnson, who helped build the baseball program at the University of Arizona into a title contender.

Meanwhile, Arizona State had fired coach Tracy Smith, who hired Kelly in 2020. Arizona State chose Willie Bloomquist to take over the program and Bloomquist initially elected to keep Kelly on staff at ASU, which was considered an unorthodox move.

Kelly, though, decided to interview at LSU to join Johnson's staff after Johnson had been impressed with Kelly's work while Kelly was at Washington and Arizona State and Johnson was coaching against his pitchers in the Pac-12 at Arizona.

After learning Kelly was interviewing with LSU, Bloomquist reportedly rescinded his offer to keep Kelly on staff.

Everything appears to have worked out in the end for Kelly who landed the new gig at LSU.

Kelly was named the national Assistant Coach of the Year by D1Baseball.com in 2018 while at Washington.

Kelly's rise to the top ranks of college baseball is sort of an unlikely one, though he comes from a family steeped in pro baseball tradition. Kelly won a CIF title as a star pitcher at St. Joseph in 1997. He pitched briefly at Cal Poly before transferring to Cuesta and eventually Missouri Valley College.

Kelly's coaching career began while he was assisting on a volunteer basis at Cal Poly in 2004 while he was also working at a local grocery store. Kelly's first full-time coaching gig was at Chico State with head coach Lindsay Meggs. He then went back to Cal Poly for six seasons before linking up with Meggs once again, this time at Washington in 2012. Kelly coached at Washington through the 2019 season.

"You get into this game and you don’t always know if you’re going to move up and get opportunities and be confident that things are going to work out," Kelly said in 2018.

Kelly's brother Dustin, who won a CIF title at St. Joseph in 2002, is an instructor in the Chicago Cubs' organization. His father Mike Kelly starred at Santa Maria High and was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles out of Hancock College in 1975. His uncle Pat Kelly, also from Santa Maria, is the manager for the Louisville Bats in the Cincinnati Reds' organization. His cousin Casey Kelly was selected in the first round of the MLB Draft by the Red Sox in 2008.

"My experience in baseball in Santa Maria was incredible," Kelly said in 2018. "We had a great group of people that were my age or a year older. Guys that went on to play in the big leagues. (Righetti grad) John Thomas played in the big leagues and that team at St. Joseph, I think we had six or seven D1 baseball players. That all started when I was 9 years old. I haven't been in Santa Maria for awhile, but it was an incredible baseball community.

"I was lucky being around those people and that environment."

Kelly played at Santa Maria Southside during his Little League days.

Kelly spent just one full season at Arizona State after his first year at ASU was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

The Sun Devils pitching staff struggled this spring as they finished with a 5.28 ERA. ASU pitchers allowed 61 home runs, the most in the Pac-12.

Kelly recruited San Luis Obispo High standout Cooper Benson at ASU. Benson's 2021 season was lost after he suffered a season-ending elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery, one of three ASU starters to lose their seasons due to elbow injuries.

Kelly was named the Assistant Coach of the Year in 2018 after the Huskies made it to the College World Series. Kelly is also regarded as one of the top recruiters in college baseball. He had 15 pitchers selected in the MLB Draft while at Washington.