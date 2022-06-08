The Central Coast Vipers won the Triple Crown Sports Memorial Day baseball championship in Temecula in the 16U division on May 30.
The Central Coast Vipers are made up of players from Lompoc, Cabrillo and St Joseph high schools.
The team went 5-1 over the three-day weekend with their only loss coming in their first game to a nationally-ranked team, ZT Prospects. ZT Prospects are ranked No.1 nationally by Perfect Game USA. After the first-game loss, the Vipers won four straight games and defeated a nationally-ranked team, TB SoCal, in the semifinals on Memorial Day, setting up a rematch in the championship game with the ZT Prospects national team. The Vipers got their revenge and defeated the Prospects 13-4 to win the championship.
In the championship game, Lompoc High's Matthew Kovach led the offense going 3-for-4 with a leadoff triple and two singles. He scored twice. Cabrillo's Spencer Gallimore and Lompoc's Evan Chavez each had two singles apiece with Trevor Jure, Abel Mata, Joel Curiel, Evan Chavez and Rudy Elizondo each contributing one single each. Lompoc's Ben Wallace contributed with a run and Bostin Coleman scored two runs while both playing solid defense in the outfield.
Jacob Escobedo pitched five innings giving up six hits while striking out one and allowing four earned runs. Spencer Gallimore closed out the final two innings giving up three hits, with three strikeouts and no runs.
The Central Coast Vipers play next at the National Championship Sports "Surf's Up" Summer Classic tournament in Pismo on June 18-19.
Orcutt Academy coaching openings
There are a pair of varsity head coaching positions open at Orcutt Academy High School. The Spartans are looking for a head coach for their 8-man football program and a head coach for the girls golf program.
Those interested can email the athletic director at cmckenzie@orcutt-schools.net.
'Conq Classic' set for June 18
The annual tournament that benefits Cabrillo High School athletics and is named after the school's late football coach will be held at the Mission Club in Lompoc. Registration is $125, though there's a $50 discount for platinum level club members.
Golfer check-in is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. on the day of the event and there's a shotgun start with a scramble format tournament to start at 12:30 p.m. Dinner should be served around 5:30 p.m. with awards, door prizes and a raffle. There will be payouts for one low gross winner, two low nets and a closest-to-the-pin winner on all par three holes. Those attending are asked to follow a dress code, with no denim, T-shirts or shirts without collars.
The buffet dinner includes an entree, side dishes, bread, dessert and coffee/tea. Extra dinner tickets can be purchased for $25 each.
There are sponsorship opportunities, tee sponsors, closest-to-the-pin sponsors, foursome sponsors, banquet sponsor and golf cart sponsor. The banquet sponsor includes eight golfers, recognition as banquet sponsor on ads and dining room publicity. The golf cart sponsorship includes 12 golfers, name on carts, tee signs and other related brochures and ads.
Those who intend to sign up are asked to do so early as participation is limited. For more information, contact Steve Haskins (805) 705-3695 or Wendy Knowles (805) 448-5057.
Junior Golf Camps at Rancho Maria
"Big" John McComish is hosting junior golf camps this summer for boys and girls ages 6 to 16.
There's a camp set for June 13-16 and more on June 20-23, July 11-14, July 18-21 and Aug. 1-4.
The cost is $60 per camper and the sessions run from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Rancho Maria is located at 1950 Casmalia Road in Santa Maria. Contact McComish at (503) 409-9829 or email at golfpro313@gmail.com.
Righetti golf coach Brian Tomooka will also help out at some of the camps. The clinics will work on swinging, chipping, putting, rules and etiquette.
Hancock basketball camp
The Allan Hancock College women's basketball program has announced the schedule for its summer camp.
The camp is set to take place on July 25-28 inside of the Joe White Memorial Gymnasium from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. each day and is open to ages 8-17.
Participants will receive instruction from current and former AHC women's basketball players and coaching staff on several fundamental skills, including shooting, dribbling, ball handling, footwork, defense, rebounding, passing, guard work and post play.
Registration is set at $85 per participant for the four-day event.
Online registration is now open and space is limited! To register, visit the Hancock College ticketing website, ahcbulldogs.com/ticketing.
Individuals should contact the camp coordinator, Andre Scott, with questions related to the event, at andre.scott@hancockcollege.edu.
Cabrillo youth volleyball camp
Cabrillo High is hosting a youth volleyball camp from June 27-30.
The camp is run by coach Aaron Batula. The sessions will run from 3 to 4:30 p.m. all four days. The cost is $50.
The camp will focus on skill development, participation, and fun. The camp is open to boys and girls aged 8 to 15.
For more info or to sign up, visit cabrillospiritstore.myschoolcentral.com. Batula can be reached at quickset1985@hotmail.com.