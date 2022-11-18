Thursday was a good day for area cross country teams. 

Pioneer Valley and Lompoc finished 1-2 in the CIF Central Section Division 3 race at Woodward Park in Fresno.

Orcutt Academy's girls were second in the Division 4 final and San Luis Obispo's boys won the Division 1 race. Paso Robles was second in the girls Division 2 race. Pioneer Valley's girls finished fifth in Division 3. 

