The World Fighting Championships 144 event is scheduled for Jan. 13 at the Chumash Casino Resort.

The event is for those age 21 and older. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Fighting will start at 7 p.m.

Several locals, including brothers John Leo Dato and Kenny Dato Olpindo, who is a former Santa Maria High School football player, and Angel Flores of Buellton are slated to be in the event. John Leo Dato will fight at 128 pounds. Kenny Dato Olpindo will compete at 130m and Flores will fight at 137.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0