The World Fighting Championships 144 event is scheduled for Jan. 13 at the Chumash Casino Resort.
The event is for those age 21 and older. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Fighting will start at 7 p.m.
Several locals, including brothers John Leo Dato and Kenny Dato Olpindo, who is a former Santa Maria High School football player, and Angel Flores of Buellton are slated to be in the event. John Leo Dato will fight at 128 pounds. Kenny Dato Olpindo will compete at 130m and Flores will fight at 137.
Here was the lineup at press time:
128 pounds: Jesus Rizo vs. John Leo Dato; 137: Andrew Rodgers vs. Flores; 175: Max Duran vs. David Tubbs; 158: Bryan Martinez vs. Noel Cavazos; 130: Josh Draughter vs. Danny Robles; 135: Damian Espinoza Samano vs. Juan Daniel Velazquez; 154: Alexander Diaz vs. Josh Koboski; 130: Arnold Benitez vs. Kenny Dato Olpindo; 165: Jonathan Rampersad vs. Sebastion Stevens; 175: Bryce Martinez vs. Nate Rudeen.
Admission prices are $75 for VIP, $65 for premium and $45 for reserved. Tickets can be purchased at www.wfcfights.com.
