Cabrillo's season has come to an end.
The boys basketball team's run ended Friday night with a 63-46 home loss to Huntington Beach Marina in the second round of the CIF Southern Section Division 3A playoffs.
The Vikings beat the Conquistadores 63-46. Marina improved to 13-7 with the win and was set to play No. 2 seed St. Paul in the quarterfinals Tuesday night.
With the loss, Cabrillo ends its season with a 9-3 overall record. The Conquistadores did well in the second full season under head coach Steven Coleman, going 8-2 in the Channel League. The Conqs took the second seed out of the league.
Coleman's Conqs played at Ventura St. Bonaventure in the first round of the playoffs and scored a 56-44 road win over the Seraphs.
Coleman is off to a strong start in Vandenberg Village. His first team went 19-11 during the 2019-20 season, finishing third in the Channel League at 6-4.
The Conqs then won two playoff games a year ago, beating La Puente and Beacon Hill before falling to Lancaster Eastside.
Coleman's Conqs have also gone 4-0 against rival Lompoc over the last two seasons. The Conqs beat Lompoc 67-48 and 72-32 this season.
Cabrillo will lose senior Hayden Jory, who provided key 3-point shooting and scoring for Cabrillo this season. Eric Everett, Raymond Vega, Kaje Sanchez are also set to graduate.
Lorenzo Martinez, who played on varsity as a freshman last season, should be back as a junior next season.
Cabrillo finished second in the Channel League this spring and will have a short turnaround to prepare for a 2021-22 season that tips off in about five months. San Marcos took the Channel League title at 10-0. San Marcos was the only league team to beat Cabrillo this spring.
Santa Barbara finished 6-4 and in third place. Santa Ynez went 4-6 in league and took fourth, Dos Pueblos finished fifth at 2-8 and Lompoc was sixth at 0-10 in league.
San Marcos fell 65-48 in the second round of the Division 2A playoffs to Capistrano Valley Christian on Friday. Cabrillo was the only team to consistently challenge San Marcos in league.
Cabrillo lost to San Marcos 63-54 on April 20 and 71-63 on May 6. The only other league team to suffer a single-digit loss to San Marcos was Santa Barbara in a 49-44 loss on May 1.
Santa Barbara was bounced in the first round of the Division 2A playoffs last week with a 78-62 loss.
Someone will have to fill the scoring void left by Jory in the upcoming season.
In a game on May 17, Jory had 29 points against Santa Barbara. Then on May 18, Jory poured in 32 points in another game against the Dons.
Jory then nearly hit the school record in a win over Santa Ynez. The shooting guard scored 41 points against the Pirates, coming up one point shy of the school record of 42 points set by Chad Brodhead in 2013.