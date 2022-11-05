Top-ranked Kingsburg played to its No. 1 seed Thursday night, sweeping No. 7 Santa Ynez 3-0 at Kingsburg in the championship match of the CIF Central Section Division 3 Girls Volleyball Playoffs.
Set scores were 25-21, 25-19, 25-17. Kingsburg played 12 sets in these playoffs and won them all.
Santa Ynez got to the final by beating No. 10 Reedley 3-1, No. 15 Bakersfield Garces by the same score then sweeping No. 14 Mission Prep 3-0 in the semifinals.
Top-seeded Kerman edged No. 12 Nipomo 5-4 in the semifinals of the CIF Central Section Division 3 Girls Tennis Playoffs at Kerman Thursday.
The Lions ended a Titans road run in the playoffs in which they won 5-4 at No. 5 Coalinga in the first round and then 5-4 at No. 4 Kingsburg in the quarterfinals.
Kingsburg will host No. 10 Lompoc in the Division 3 championship match next Tuesday at a time TBA.
The match Thursday had been moved from its Tuesday scheduled start because of a forecast of rain in the area.
Arroyo Grande 8, Clovis North 5
Natalie Whitfield scored four goals and an assist, leading the No. 2 Eagles to a win over the No. 7 Broncos at Arroyo Grande Thursday in the first round of the CIF Central Section Division 1 Playoffs.
Eagles freshman goalkeeper Bay Burnette made nine saves. Berkeley Sinner tossed in two Arroyo Grande goals, and Ane Smith and Michaela Evans both tallied once.
Arroyo Grande (25-6) will host No. 3 Clovis at 6 p.m. Tuesday night.