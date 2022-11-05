110522 SYHS VBALL Runner Up 01

Kingsburg beat Santa Ynez 3-0  in the championship match of the CIF Central Section Division 3 playoffs Thursday night.

 Contributed

Top-ranked Kingsburg played to its No. 1 seed Thursday night, sweeping No. 7 Santa Ynez 3-0 at Kingsburg in the championship match of the CIF Central Section Division 3 Girls Volleyball Playoffs.

Set scores were 25-21, 25-19, 25-17. Kingsburg played 12 sets in these playoffs and won them all.

Santa Ynez got to the final by beating No. 10 Reedley 3-1, No. 15 Bakersfield Garces by the same score then sweeping No. 14 Mission Prep 3-0 in the semifinals.

0
0
0
0
0