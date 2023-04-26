At 3 p.m. Tuesday, the Tulare Western-Orcutt Academy first-round CIF Central Section Division 3 boys tennis match was set to begin.

Come 3:59, the Orcutt Academy singles players had walked off the Hancock College courts having already clinched the match for the Spartans.

Orcutt's six singles players dropped 10 games total, and the No. 3 Spartans cruised to a 6-3 win over the No. 14 Mustangs. Orcutt Academy (11-6) will face No. 6 Tulare Mission Oak, which beat No. 11 Cabrillo 5-4 in the first round, Thursday at Hancock in the quarterfinals. The match is tentatively set to begin at 4 p.m.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.