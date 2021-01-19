CIF Update: Central and Southern sections cancel playoffs for football, other fall sports

The CIF Central and Southern sections canceled playoffs for football and other fall sports on Tuesday, noting that there's still hope those sports can be played this school year.

In a statement Tuesday morning, Rob Wigod, the Southern Section commissioner, said the decision to cancel championships for fall sports was made because there "has not been enough progress made from the purple tier toward the orange tier for football, girls volleyball and boys/girls water polo to even begin competition this season."

Wigod added that there will not be sufficient time for those sports to conduct viable league play, which is necessary for sections to be able to conduct championships in those sports.

Holding a cross country championship for the Southern Section is not viable, Wigod said, with athletes from the seven Southern Section counties meeting and competing at a single location amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The CIF Central Section released new recommended start dates for fall sports. These are viewed as the final dates that would allow for a four-week season. For instance, March 26 is the recommended start date for football, allowing for a four-week season ending on April 16/17.