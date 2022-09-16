There's some non-conference football on the agenda for two of the area's college teams. 

Hancock and Cal Poly will both be on the road Saturday as the Bulldogs travel to Cerritos for a junior college game and Cal Poly is off to South Dakota for a non-conference FCS game. 

Hancock is 2-0 on the season, with wins against Santa Barbara and San Bernardino Valley. Cal Poly is 1-1. The Mustangs lost to Fresno State, an FBS team, 35-7 in their opener and stunned San Diego 28-27 in their home opener last weekend.

