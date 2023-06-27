Andrew Lauritzen.jpg

Hancock College defensive end Andrew Lauritzen has committed to Canyon, Texas-based West Texas A&M.

 Contributed, Hancock College

West Texas is an NCAA Division 2 member. The Buffaloes compete in the Lone Star Conference.

"I chose West Texas A&M because I've had a relationship with the coaches since high school," Lauritzen said. "Their campus and facilities are top notch, and it is a place where I can rally see myself being able to succeed."

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

