Anthony Lopez commits 01

Hancock College right-handed pitcher Anthony Lopez became the seventh Bulldogs baseball player to commit to a four-year school when he committed to Cal State Los Angeles.

 Contributed, Hancock College

Cal State L.A. is an NCAA Division 2 member. The Golden Eagles compete in the California Collegiate Athletic Association. Lopez will be re-united with Hancock teammate Brayan Nunez, a catcher who committed to Cal State L.A. last spring.

"Playing baseball at a higher level in a place that is closer to home has always been a dream of mine, which is why I chose Cal State L.A.," Lopez said in a Hancock news release.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

