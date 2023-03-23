Anthony Lopez.jpg

Anthony Lopez struck out four batters in his two innings of work to earn a save in Thursday's win over Santa Barbara.

 Contributed, Hancock College

Four were enough for the Hancock baseball on a chilly, blustery afternoon at Hancock’s John Osborne Field Thursday.

The Bulldogs scored four runs, and Hancock pitcher No. 4, Anthony Lopez, nailed down a 4-2 win for the home team by striking out Santa Barbara City College pinch hitter JP Boyle swinging for the last out with runners on the corners.

To get his first save of the season, “I just relied mainly on my fastball,” said Lopez after he struck out Boyle on three pitches.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.