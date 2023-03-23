Four were enough for the Hancock baseball on a chilly, blustery afternoon at Hancock’s John Osborne Field Thursday.
The Bulldogs scored four runs, and Hancock pitcher No. 4, Anthony Lopez, nailed down a 4-2 win for the home team by striking out Santa Barbara City College pinch hitter JP Boyle swinging for the last out with runners on the corners.
To get his first save of the season, “I just relied mainly on my fastball,” said Lopez after he struck out Boyle on three pitches.
Hancock moved to 15-8, 9-3 and stayed at the forefront of a tight Western State Conference race. SBCC dropped to 15-8, 6-4.
The appearance was Lopez’s seventh this season. “It’s been a mixture of starting and relief,” Lopez said.
Was it tough for him to pitch in the sharp wind? “Not really,” Lopez said.
The Vaqueros made four errors in the first inning, giving the Bulldogs plenty of help in scoring their two runs then.
Niko Pecskovszky doubled off SBCC right fielder Patrick Walsh’s glove in the fourth then scored the winning run on a Keelor Loveridge double.
The Vaqueros got two in the sixth off Bradley Waite, the second Hancock pitcher. Matty Fung doubled in one run and another scored on a groundout.
Christian Djikman and Lopez shut the scoring door on the Vaqueros thereafter, with Djikman pitching the sixth and seventh innings, and Lopez working the eighth and ninth.
Waite (2-1) gave the Bulldogs a solid four innings to get the win. Hancock starter Luke Kovach pitched only a scoreless first inning.
Gavin Long led off the bottom of the eighth with a double for the Bulldogs and came home on a groundout.
Hancock has won four straight since being swept by Cuesta in a three-game WSC North series.
The Bulldogs will play a WSC North game at Moorpark at 2 p.m. Friday.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.