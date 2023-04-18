The Hancock College baseball team trailed Los Angeles Pierce 5-2 after four innings Tuesday.
The Bulldogs wound up with a season-high 20 runs and their eighth straight win.
Elijah Pascual racked up nine RBIs, eight Hancock batters had at least one and the Bulldogs beat the Brahmas 20-7 in Western State Conference North Division game at John Osborne Field.
The Bulldogs scored heavily against the Brahmas after Pierce starter Brent Chavez left after four innings. Pascual hit a two-run single up the middle in the fifth to put Hancock ahead for good at 6-5, Jeremy Camarena lined a two-run single to right to make it 8-5 and Hancock kept rolling from there.
Hancock moved to 24-11, 13-6 and kept the heat on first-place Cuesta (13-5 in the WSC North at press time Tuesday. Santa Barbara City College was 12-6 in the WSC North at press time).
Pierce dropped to 11-22, 6-13.
Pascual had four hits to go with his nine RBIs. The Bulldogs profited by 20, yes 20, walks Brahmas pitchers yielded.
Hancock lead-off batter Tommy Kendlinger did not have an at-bat. He did not have an at-bat because he walked four times. Kendlinger did have two RBIs. Zach Martinez also drew four bases-on-balls for the Bulldogs.
Mitch Kurtz went 3-for-3 with three RBIs for the Brahmas. Sean Mann drove in two Brahmas runs.
Hancock will play a WSC North game at Moorpark Thursday at 2:30 p.m.
Hancock splits with Moorpark
Hancock third baseman Mya Mendoza grabbed a hard, low line drive off the bat of Madeline Mekari to end it, and the Bulldogs salvaged a split of a Western State North Conference doubleheader with the Raiders with an 8-6 win at Hancock.
The Raiders trailed 8-1 going into the top of the seventh, but Alexa Martinez brought Moorpark within 8-6 with a two-run homer off Hancock's Delayna Quezada before Quezada got Mekari for the last out.
A Moorpark team that Hancock beat 20-1 at Hancock in March made a much better showing Tuesday. The Raiders took the first game 10-4.
Mendoza singled in the winning run in a three-run Hancock sixth. Madison Gamble followed with an RBI single.
The split left the Bulldogs 17-12, 9-4 and the Raiders 9-24, 4-10. Hancock will play a WSC North game at first-place Ventura Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.
