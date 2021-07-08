The Hancock College baseball team had quite the season this spring.

So, it doesn't come as a surprise, that the team's top players have piled up accolades and are now moving on to the next level.

Trevor Garcia, who signed with Fresno State last month, will be joined by a former teammate as shortstop Travis Welker has also committed to the school, according to Hancock College.

Lompoc High grad Jeff Ray is headed to Chico State in hopes of playing for the Wildcats.

Hancock third baseman Joey Freitas has committed to Campbellsville University.

Welker, a 2018 Santa Ynez grad, will reportedly pursue a degree in Electrical Engineering at Fresno State. He is a two-time First Team All-Conference pick and two-time Western State Conference Gold Glove winner. He was also named the 2021 Western State Conference Player of the Year and was named as a CCCBCA All-State honoree this season.

Welker hit .315 during his career with the Bulldogs, pounding out 87 hits and scoring 68 times. The former Pirate also drove in 42 runs during his tenure with the Bulldogs.

Garcia, a Santa Maria grad, signed with Fresno State in June as a starting pitcher. The Bulldogs compete in the Mountain West Conference.

Ray, a 2018 Lompoc grad, compiled a career batting average of .313 and a .433 career slugging percentage while at Hancock. He totaled 86 hits, 64 runs and 54 RBIs. Ray was recognized for his performance at second base this season by being named a First Team All-Conference selection, WSC Gold Glove recipient and CCCBCA All-State honoree.

Ray was named the All-Area co-MVP along with Santa Ynez' Cole Knightley in 2018. Ray hit .407 in his senior season at Lompoc.

Chico State is a Division II member of the NCAA and competes in the California Collegiate Athletic Conference.

Freitas, a Mariposa County High School graduate, spent one season with the Bulldogs before moving up to the next level. During his tenure, Freitas totaled 14 runs and 13 RBIs on 27 hits en route to a .342 batting average. Freitas also finished the 2021 campaign with a .949 fielding percentage after recording 17 putouts and 39 assists in the field.

Freitas was recognized as a Second Team All-Conference selection in the Western State Conference at the conclusion of the season. Prior to joining Hancock, he spent one season with Fresno City College.

Campbellsville, located in Kentucky, is a member of the NAIA and competes in the Mid-South Conference.

Chris Stevens Named Regional Coach of the Year

Hancock's head coach Chris Stevens was named the SoCal Regional Coach of the Year, by the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA).

Stevens was named the 2021 ABCA/ATEC Pacific Association SoCal Regional Coach of the Year.

Stevens led the Bulldogs to a conference-best win percentage of .813 winning percentage, an overall record of 18-6 (13-3 WSC), and a No. 5 ranking in the CCCSIA poll. Stevens was recognized as the Western State Conference Coach of the Year while placing 12 Bulldogs on the All-Conference list and five on the All-State squad.

The ABCA/ATEC Coaches of the Year are selected in all nine divisions: NCAA Divisions I, II and III, NAIA, NJCAA Divisions I, II and III, Pacific Association Division, and high school.

Coaches of the Year are selected by members of the ABCA All-America and Coach of the Year Committees.