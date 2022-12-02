Cal Poly coach Beau Baldwin is seen on the sidelines during the March 13, 2021 home game against Southern Utah. Baldwin has reportedly left Cal Poly to take the offensive coordinator position at Arizona State. His team's went 4-21 during two full seasons in San Luis Obispo.
After just two full seasons as Cal Poly's head football coach, Beau Baldwin will leave to become the offensive coordinator at Arizona State, according to multiple media reports Friday.
Brandon Marcello of 247Sports was the first to report the news.
Baldwin will reportedly join ASU coach Kenny Dillingham's staff after Baldwin's Poly teams went a combined 4-21. After a 2020-21 season that was abbreviated because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mustangs went 2-9 in both of Baldwin's two full Cal Poly seasons.
The Mustangs finished 1-7 in the Big Sky in 2022. Baldwin earned $447,724 in total pay from Cal Poly in 2020 and over $425,000 in 2021, according to Transparent California, an online database that tracks public employee compensation.
Cal Poly led the Big Sky Conference in passing offense, at nearly 300 yards a game, in 2022. It was on the defensive side of the ball that the Mustangs often struggled. The Mustangs yielded an average of 42.4 points a game in 2022, worst in the conference.
The Cal Poly defense took a pounding during Baldwin's entire time as coach, giving up 56.3 points a game in the Mustangs' three games in the spring of 2021, just under 40 in the fall 2021 season then 42-plus during the 2022 fall campaign.
The Mustangs' 2022 season reached its nadir when UC Davis, Montana then Montana State out-scored Cal Poly by a combined 188-45 over a three-game conference stretch. The week after the Montana State game, the Mustangs rebounded, coming from being down 14-0 early to beat Portland State 49-42 at Cal Poly in the Mustangs' season finale.
Baldwin was the coach at Eastern Washington, a Big Sky rival of Cal Poly's, from 2008-16. His passing offenses there powered some of the best teams in the FCS. The Eagles won the national championship in 2010 and reached the semifinals in 2012, 2013 and 2016.
Dillingham was a non-play calling coordinator at Memphis, Auburn and Florida State, under Mike Norvell and Gus Malzahn. The 32-year-old Dillingham's play-calling debut came this past season at Oregon, and the Ducks finished the regular season eighth nationally in yards per play and scoring, at one point stringing together eight consecutive games of more than 40 points. Baldwin is expected to call plays for the Sun Devils.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.