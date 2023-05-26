Hancock College catcher Brayan Nunez has committed to Cal State Los Angeles.
"Cal State L.A. was the best fit for me, and the vibes were right," Nunez said. "The coaching staff showed a lot of interest in me throughout the entire recruiting process, and that means something to me."
Nunez was a First Team All-Conference honoree in 2023, his sophomore season. He had the team's highest on-base percentage (.459) and led the team in home runs with three.
The Santa Maria High School graduate ranked third on the team in hits (52) and finished second in batting average (.349). He also caught nine runners stealing and allowed just eight passed balls in his 36 games at catcher.
"My time at Hancock prepared me for the four-year level in numerous ways," said Nunez. "I've learned time management after balancing expectations in the classroom, in the weight room, in swim workouts, at study hall and in the field.
"No questions asked - our program works hard every day, and that has prepared me for success at the next level," Nunez said.
Cal State L.A. is in the NCAA's Division 2 and competes in the California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA).
