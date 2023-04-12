Brayan Nunez came up big when it mattered most Tuesday, and the Hancock College baseball team notched a come-from-behind win in extra innings as a result.
Nunez, Hancock's sophomore catcher and a Santa Maria graduate, hit a two-run home run in the top of the 10th, and Hancock won 7-5 in a non-conference game at Pasadena City College. The Bulldogs improved to 22-11.
Niko Pecskovszky reached base ahead of Nunez, and he scored ahead of Nunez on the game-winning home run.
The Bulldogs trailed 4-2 going into the top of the seventh inning in regulation. They went ahead with three runs in the top of the seventh, saw the Lancers tie it in the bottom of the inning then won it on the Nunez home run in the 10th.
Hancock closer Anthony Lopez shut the door on the Lancers in the ninth, completing three innings of hitless relief pitching, to move to 3-0 on the year. Hancock used four pitchers, starter Cooper Bagby, Luke Kovach, Lucas Earle and Lopez.
Bagby went five innings, giving up three runs, all earned, on four hits.
Nunez and Gavin Long had two RBIs apiece for the Bulldogs. Pecskovszky had three hits, and Nunez, Elijah Pascual and Luke Wenzel each had two.
Seven Lancers had a hit apiece. Matt Rice drove in two runs for Pasadena.
The Bulldogs will host the Lancers Thursday at 2:30 p.m. then resume their Western State Conference North Division campaign with a home game next Tuesday at 3 p.m. against Los Angeles Pierce.
Hancock and Cuesta are tied for first place in the WSC North. Hancock is 12-6 in the WSC North. Cuesta is 10-5. Santa Barbara City College (9-5) and Moorpark (9-6) are close behind.
The Bulldogs will play one more game against each of the six other conference teams to close out the regular season.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.