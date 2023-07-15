Brayan Nunez's time as a baseball player for Santa Maria Valley teams stretches back to his Little League days.

That time is nearing an end.

"I'll be leaving for Cal State Los Angeles in two weeks," Nunez said after the Santa Maria Valley team he plays for now, the Santa Maria Reds of the Golden Coast Collegiate League, beat the Ventura-based Thunder 8-1 last week to salvage a split of a weekend doubleheader.

