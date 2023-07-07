 Skip to main content
Buellton golfer Chaz Bowker seeks to defend top Adaptive divisional ranking

Buellton golfer Chaz Bowker has earned a top national divisional ranking in the Adaptive classification, and he will seek to defend it next week.

Bowker, 26, has qualified for the second annual U.S. Adaptive Open that will take place on course No. 6 at the Pinehurst Resort & Country Club in Pinehurst, North Carolina July 10-12. Bowker competes in the Short Stature Division.

"I'm ranked No. 1 in the U.S. and third internationally in the Short Stature Division," Bowker, who is the outside setup manager at the Alisal Ranch Course in Buellton, said in a recent interview.

Chaz Bowker hits the ball from the fairway during a Los Padres League match against Cabrillo at Vandenberg Village Golf Course while he was a member of the Santa Ynez High School team.
