Morales Leads Bulldogs to Victory with Second Half Surge
A pair of second half goals from Anthony Morales led the Allan Hancock College men's soccer program to a 3-2 victory of Santa Monica on Tuesday evening at home. | BOX SCORE
The Corsairs (6-8-3 | 2-4-1 WSC) struck first with an early goal in the five minutes of action, but Jose Perez evened the score with a hard shot from outside of the penalty area before the intermission. Morales scored the go-ahead goal in the 49th minute on a header after a corner kick from Jose Espinoza. Morales tacked on his second goal of the night in the 74th minute after a cross from Cristian Aparicio. Santa Monica scored the final goal of the night in the 90th minute.
As a team, the Bulldogs (3-12-2 | 2-5 WSC) outshot SMC by a hefty 21-11 margin and placed 10 attempts on target. Morales led the offensive effort with eight tries on the night and posted a career-high of five shots on goal. Perez, Josh Rojas, Juan Montelongo, and Myles Baro also finished with multiple attempts in the contest. TJ Vinnedge collected the win in the box after allowing two goals and securing three saves through 90 minutes of action.
Hancock is scheduled to return to action on Friday, November 5th, with a road trip to LA Mission.
Women's Soccer Drops Home Showing Against Cuesta
SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Allan Hancock College women's soccer program dropped a home contest versus Cuesta College, 2-1, on Tuesday afternoon. | BOX SCORE
The Bulldogs (4-8-3 | 2-4-2 WSC) got on the board early with a goal from Hope Smith after a quick shot from just inside the penalty box in the 5th minute of action. The Cougars (3-10-2 | 2-5-2 WSC) leveled the playing field with a goal in the 64th minute, then followed up by netting the game-winning goal 12 minutes later.
Hancock outshot Cuesta at a slim 11-9 margin, but only managed to place four attempts on target. Smith and Bianca Castaneda led the offensive attack with three attempts each while Alivia Valdez registered two. Ally Britt was charged with the loss in the box after allowing two goals and collecting four saves through 90 minutes of action.
The Bulldogs are scheduled to return to action on Friday, November 5th, with a road trip to Santa Barbara City College.
Football Remains Ranked at No. 14 in Latest Coaches' Poll
SAN MATEO, Calif. - The Allan Hancock College football team remained ranked in the latest edition of the JC Athletic Bureau Football Coaches' Poll after a heartbreaking loss to No. 2-ranked Ventura College on Saturday afternoon.
This is the second consecutive week that the Bulldogs (4-3) have held the No. 14 slot after tallying 127 points in the poll. Offensively, Coach Damron's squad is ranked in several categories at the state level, including rushing touchdowns (12 total | 11th), rushing yards (994 | 17th), and passing yards per completion (14.8 yards | 3rd). Defensively, Hancock comes in at No. 16 for sacks (18) and at No. 22 for tackles (425). Individually, John Sniffen is ranked 8th with 5.5 sacks on the season. The team also leads the state with an average of 41.8 yards per punt off the foot of Colton Theaker. Despite missing the action last Saturday, Maurice Smith remains ranked at No. 16 with 52.8 rushing yards per game.
At the conference level, the Bulldogs are one of five National Northern League competitors ranked in the poll. Other league members mentioned in the poll are No. 2 Ventura, No. 6 Canyons, No. 17 East Los Angeles, and No. 18 Bakersfield. Long Beach dropped from the rankings this week but is still in contention in the "others receiving votes" category.
The Bulldogs are set to return to action on Saturday, November 6th, on the road against Long Beach City College.