After suffering a three-game sweep of a conference series at the hands of Cuesta last week, the Hancock College baseball team finished a three-game sweep of Oxnard Saturday.

Lead-off batter Gavin Long went 4-for-4 with an RBI, three Hancock pitchers combined for a four-hitter and the Bulldogs beat the Condors 5-1 at Hancock’s John Osborne Field.

The Bulldogs, 14-8 overall, moved to 8-3 in the Western State Conference North Division. Oxnard dropped to 5-17, 1-8.

