020123 AHC Softball 01

Hancock College will have a mix of newcomers and returnees this year, including freshman Lauren Swing, from Santa Ynez, freshman Delayna Quezada, an Arroyo Grande High grad, and sophomore Lisette Coria, from Nipomo.

 Hancock College athletics, contributed

Last season, the Hancock College softball team had 11 freshmen and just two sophomores.

This time around, the Hancock roster included seven sophomores, all returnees from last year and four freshmen, with two more sophomores who were tentatively on the roster, on the eve of the Bulldogs' opening day, Tuesday's non-conference doubleheader against Los Angeles Valley College.

Counting the two tentative roster players, the Bulldogs are carrying 13 active players this year, the same number as last year.

