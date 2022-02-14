The Allan Hancock College men's basketball program rolled over Santa Barbara City College on Saturday evening in a 106-77 decision. The win marks the program's sixth consecutive victory, a streak that started with a win over Santa Barbara at home in January.
The Bulldogs (14-8, 6-1 WSC) put together a solid performance on both ends of the floor after leading for 38 straight minutes of gameplay. Coach Aye's squad currently is sitting one game out of first place in the North Division of the Western State Conference with five league games remaining, including both a home and an away showing against the conference-leading Ventura Pirates still to be played.
As a team, Hancock finished with an efficient 56 percent showing from the floor while limiting the Vaqueros (7-17, 2-8 WSC) to just five made three-pointers on the night. The Bulldogs dominated in the paint after outrebounding SBCC at a 57-19 margin and notching 56 points in the paint.
Offensive production was balanced across the board as six AHC members finished in double figures. Noah Haaland led all scorers on the night with a season-high of 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Bryce Craver also registered a season-best mark of 15 points while adding nine rebounds and seven assists. Matt Solomon registered 14 points with a 4-for-7 showing from distance, while Vondre Chase and Aaron Moore tacked on 12 points apiece. Amari Stroud rounded out the top performers with an 11 point, 12 rebound showing.
Women hold off SBCC
The Allan Hancock College women's basketball program held off a late comeback attempt by Santa Barbara City College and secured a third consecutive victory in a road test on Saturday afternoon.
The back-and-forth contest saw six lead changes and three ties throughout regulation as both teams were fairly even through the opening half and entered the intermission with just a two-possession differential. The Bulldogs (14-10, 6-3 WSC) exploded in the third quarter with a 25-14 performance before holding off a late seven-point surge by the Vaqueros (10-14, 5-5 WSC) in the final frame. Coach Nerelli's squad closed the contest with a 41.5 percent mark from the floor while limiting SBCC to a 29.9 percent performance. The Bulldogs also dominated in the paint with a hefty 49-34 advantage on the boards and registered 22 points in the paint.
Jayci Bayne led the offensive production with a 24 point showing, which included an 11-for-15 finish from the charity stripe. She also tacked on eight rebounds and five assists en route to the win. Kayla Taylor and Alexandria Paquet joined Bayne with double-figure finishes after posting 11 points and two blocks apiece. Carlissa Solorio registered a team-leading mark of 11 rebounds while Jewelia Maniss secured 10.
Bulldogs fall in softball
The Allan Hancock College softball program fell twice in a doubleheader showing against Riverside College and LA Mission College on Saturday afternoon.
The Bulldogs (2-3) will resume action on Thursday with a trip to LA Valley before returning home for a six-game homestand against non-conference foes next week.
GAME ONE - RCC 6, AHC 2
The Bulldogs got on the board early in the first game after a single by Ehsya Glidewell plated a runner in the opening inning. Riverside (4-4) found a way to heat up quickly in the third frame and took the lead after a six-run rally. Both teams were scoreless in the fourth before Lisette Coria registered the final run for either side in the fifth after an error.
Abigail Salazar was the lone player for AHC to register multiple hits after going 2-for-3 at the plate and notching one double.
Briana Munoz was charged with the loss after four innings in the circle. She scattered four hits and allowed one earned run while walking two batters. Xchelle Glidewell also appeared in the circle, also scattering four hits and surrendering one earned run, but did not factor into the final decision. Each pitcher struck out one batter.
GAME TWO - LAMC 3, AHC 2
The Bulldogs bounced back early in the nightcap after an RBI single from Munoz plated one in the opening frame. X. Glidewell doubled the lead in the third with a single to right-center, but the Eagles (5-2) secured the victory with a pair of runs in the sixth and an RBI single in the final inning.
Munoz led AHC at the plate with a 3-for-4 performance and one RBI but was also charged with the loss in the circle after tossing six innings. She scattered eight hits and allowed three earned runs while sitting one batter down.