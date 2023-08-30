Hancock men's soccer
Buy Now

Hancock freshman forward Miguel Padron, left, and freshman defender Diego Aldama after Hancock beat West Hills Lemoore 7-1 in Hancock’s home opener.

 

 Kenny Cress, Staff

Three games into its 2023 campaign, the Hancock College men's soccer team is one shy of its 2022 win total.

Freshman wing Miguel Padron notched a hat trick Tuesday, with three goals to bring his season total to eight, midfielder Jose Herrera tallied twice and the Bulldogs cruised to a 7-1 non-league win over West Hills Lemoore at Hancock in Hancock's season home opener.

The Bulldogs are 3-0 this year after going 4-13-3, including 3-6-1 in the Western State Conference, in 2022.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags