Three games into its 2023 campaign, the Hancock College men's soccer team is one shy of its 2022 win total.
Freshman wing Miguel Padron notched a hat trick Tuesday, with three goals to bring his season total to eight, midfielder Jose Herrera tallied twice and the Bulldogs cruised to a 7-1 non-league win over West Hills Lemoore at Hancock in Hancock's season home opener.
The Bulldogs are 3-0 this year after going 4-13-3, including 3-6-1 in the Western State Conference, in 2022.
"We have a good group of sophomores back, like Landon Smith in the middle and our goal keeper, Luis Garcia, who are leading the freshmen," said Hancock coach Billy Vinnedge after his team controlled things from the outset Tuesday.
Vinnedge is the veteran Hancock men's soccer coach. He is also the veteran Hancock women's soccer coach.
The Bulldogs have out-scored their opposition by a combined 15-2 so far. The vast majority of the game Tuesday took place on the West Hills end of the pitch. The lone goal for the Golden Eagles came when Sagar Kumar drilled home a penalty kick in the 44th minute.
The Golden Eagles took one shot on goal other than that. Garcia made a routine save.
No, Padron and Hancock freshman defender Diego Aldama said, they haven't had much trouble adjusting to junior college soccer. Both graduated from Pioneer Valley High School.
"I just want to say, the team is starting off pretty well and I think the players we have will put in the work to help us win our games," said Padron.
Aldama said, "No, I haven't really had a problem adjusting to junior college soccer. I mean, our players came in ready to work. I'm ready to do whatever I can to help the team."
Aldama helped the Bulldogs Tuesday with his play deep in the center of the Hancock defense. He easily cleared away most of the relatively few threats the West Hills offense made.
Herrera, on a pass from Mark Hutchinson, started the scoring early with a goal in the third minute on a shot from inside the penalty box. Hutchinson, twisting his body on the shot, tallied himself on a pass from Padron in the 11th minute.
The Bulldogs kept breaking through the Golden Eagles defense, and Padron scored twice in the 19th minute.
Noe Gauna, a freshman midfielder who graduated from Cabrillo High School, racked up two assists, assisting Herrera on Hancock goal number five and Tanner Sizemore on the last Hancock goal. Erick Jimenez assisted Padron on the freshman wing's final goal.
Hancock will host Visalia-based College of the Sequoias at 4 p.m. Friday in the second half of another women's-men's non-conference soccer doubleheader at Hancock.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.