After racking up 73 points in a blowout win against Orange Coast College in Hancock coach Ricky Aguilar's debut last Saturday, the Bulldogs will try to keep their momentum going on the road.

Hancock (1-0) will play at East Los Angeles (1-0) Saturday at 4 p.m. in a non-league game. The Bulldogs walloped Orange Coast College 73-14 at Hancock last Saturday.

East Los Angeles, which figures to be a big step up in competition from what the Bulldogs ran into against the smaller Pirates last week, is a familiar opponent to Hancock. The Huskies were in the same league as the Bulldogs last year, and Hancock scored a 23-19 come-from-behind win at home in their Northern League opener in 2022 the last time the teams played.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

