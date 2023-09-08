After racking up 73 points in a blowout win against Orange Coast College in Hancock coach Ricky Aguilar's debut last Saturday, the Bulldogs will try to keep their momentum going on the road.
Hancock (1-0) will play at East Los Angeles (1-0) Saturday at 4 p.m. in a non-league game. The Bulldogs walloped Orange Coast College 73-14 at Hancock last Saturday.
East Los Angeles, which figures to be a big step up in competition from what the Bulldogs ran into against the smaller Pirates last week, is a familiar opponent to Hancock. The Huskies were in the same league as the Bulldogs last year, and Hancock scored a 23-19 come-from-behind win at home in their Northern League opener in 2022 the last time the teams played.
The Bulldogs went 6-5, 3-2 and won the Strawberry Bowl at Hancock that year. Hancock stayed in the Northern League for the 2023 season. East L.A. moved to the Central League
Bulldogs sophomore quarterback Jackson Clavel had a successful debut as a starter against the Huskies last year. Clavel connected on nine of his 19 passes, a tad under 50 percent, but he threw two touchdown passes and no interceptions.
Clavel figures to get the start against the Huskies again Saturday, and he will try to do at least more of the same against their defense as he did last year. The sophomore was an efficient eight-for-10 passing for 118 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, though the interception was returned for a pick six.
When it comes to run defense, East L.A.'s was robust in a season opening 45-38 win at Grossmont last week. The Griffins netted all of 15 yards on the ground.
The Bulldogs have been adept at busting through robust defenses in the past, and a ground game that netted 302 yards last week will come at the Huskies Saturday.
Five Bulldogs carried the ball at least five times Saturday, and four of them scored. Sophomore John Allen was the leading rusher, with 108 yards and one touchdown.
The Hancock secondary gave up a fairly modest 148 yards last week and, more importantly, just one touchdown. The unit figures to have to deal with Trilian Harris, who threw for 242 yards and a score for the Huskies last Saturday. His favorite target was Kennedy Lewis, who caught four passes for 134 yards and a touchdown.
The East Los Angeles special teams excelled last week. So did Huskies rusher DeGabriel Floyd. Maurice Newton returned a kickoff for 95 yards and one score. Floyd returned a punt 57 yards for another.
Floyd scored all three times he carried the ball from scrimmage. Floyd scored from three yards out on his first carry, ran in from 61 yards out on his second and scored from two yards out on his third.
Meanwhile, Harris will go against a Bulldogs secondary that intercepted three passes last week and ran two picks in for touchdowns. Adarius Odom ran one 56 yards for a touchdown, and Jack Gentile took another 80 yards to the house.
Nipomo High School graduate Keyshawn Pu'a also intercepted a pass for the Bulldogs.
The Huskies had a strong run game last week, with 161 yards on 31 rushes. Besides Floyd, Tyler Smith and Jake Honstetter rushed for a combined 92 yards on 16 carries.
The Hancock women, after winning at the first two invitationals they competed at this year, finished fourth in a field of eight teams at the Oxnard Invitational at Oxnard College Park Friday morning. Hancock scored 98 points.
The Hancock men finished 12th in a field of 13 teams with 351 points.
Hancock freshman Itandehui Olea, one of four 5CTCA Runners of the Week after winning at the Moorpark Invitational last week, finished fourth in the women's race Friday, in 19 minutes, 29.93 seconds over the 5K course. Eva Luu was the second Hancock runner. She finished 25th.
Aarianna Amezcua of Mount San Antonio College won the women's race in 18:59.84.
Ethan Stenhouse led the Hancock men with an 83rd-place finish in 24:34.83. Johnathan Zavala of Mt. SAC won the men's race in 20:27.99.
The Mt. SAC women and men swept the team titles, with 22 and 27 points respectively.
The Hancock teams will race at the Southern Cal Preview at El Dorado Park in Long Beach next Friday.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.