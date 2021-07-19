SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — The United State Marine Corps (USMC) and the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) announced Monday that the Cal Poly beach volleyball program is among the collegiate and high school teams that have earned the USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award for the 2020-2021 season.
The award, initiated in the 1992-93 academic year, honors volleyball teams that maintain a year-long grade-point average of 3.30 on a 4.0 scale or 4.10 on a 5.0 scale.
"Even though teams might not have played during their usual season or may not have competed at all during the past year, coaches still found ways to lead their players to academic excellence," said AVCA Executive Director Kathy DeBoer. "This is a testament to the important role volleyball coaches play in their players success both on and off the court."
Last week, it was announced that a program-record seven Mustangs earned Big West All-Academic honors. Those included were Macy Gordon, Eleonore Johansen, Jayelin Lombard, Tia Miric, Vanessa Roscoe, Josie Ulrich, and Mariah Whalen.
This is the first time in program history that Cal Poly has achieved the Team Academic Award.
- This report was contributed by Connor Leary, Cal Poly Athletics Communications