cal poly scrimmage 01

Defensive end Elijah Ponder made things difficult for the Mustang offense, both in stopping the run and rushing the quarterbacks.

 Owen Main, Cal Poly athletics

Interceptions by Julius Jordan and Jeremy Justice, along with touchdown receptions by Logan Booher and Bryson Allen were among the highlights of Cal Poly's 50-play scrimmage Saturday at Mustang Memorial Field.

The scrimmage was the first of two spring camp scrimmages scheduled under first-year coach Paul Wulff.

Washington transfer Sam Huard and Cal Poly redshirt freshman Bo Kelly shared quarterback duties Saturday. Allen's touchdown grab was off a screen, after which he broke into the clear. Booher caught a fade in the end zone.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.