Interceptions by Julius Jordan and Jeremy Justice, along with touchdown receptions by Logan Booher and Bryson Allen were among the highlights of Cal Poly's 50-play scrimmage Saturday at Mustang Memorial Field.
The scrimmage was the first of two spring camp scrimmages scheduled under first-year coach Paul Wulff.
Washington transfer Sam Huard and Cal Poly redshirt freshman Bo Kelly shared quarterback duties Saturday. Allen's touchdown grab was off a screen, after which he broke into the clear. Booher caught a fade in the end zone.
"I felt the scrimmage went really well for our very first time scrimmaging," Wulff said in a Cal Poly news release. "Both sides of the ball had the opportunity to make some quality plays, which was fun to see. Nothing extremely obvious from a major breakdown, which is very good to see."
Defensive end Elijah Ponder made things difficult for the Mustang offense, both in stopping the run and rushing the quarterbacks.
"The defense did a very nice job against the run," Wulff said. "We were more physical up front, and our tacking seemed to be pretty consistent.
"Offensively at times we had pretty good rhythm and threw the ball pretty well," Wulff added. "I would've liked to have seen more production from the run game, but overall for the first scrimmage, I'm happy with the production of the plays that were made."
The roster for this year's Cal Poly spring camp includes 90 returnees, 20 of whom started in at least four games for the Mustangs last fall - nine players on offense, 11 on defense - and 36 others who earned letters by playing in at least one game. The Mustangs lost just five starters to graduation through the transfer portal.
Six candidates are vying for the Cal Poly quarterback spot, including Spencer Brasch and Jordan Jones, Cal Poly's starters last fall. Jones started the first three games. Brasch was the quarterback the rest of the way after Jones sustained a knee injury.
Brasch wound up with 2,604 yards passing, No. 2 all-time at Cal Poly.
No starter will be determined until fall camp in August, according to the Cal Poly release. Spring camp will conclude Saturday with the annual Cal Poly Spring Game which is slated to start at 11 a.m.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.