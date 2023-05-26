Moises Guzman, Cole Urman and Eli Lopez combined for 10 hits and six RBIs as Cal State Fullerton defeated Cal Poly 9-4 Thursday night at Baggett Stadium in the opener of the teams' three-game series.

Guzman knocked in one run in a four-hit game while Urman and Lopez each had three-hit games, Lopez driving in three runs and Urman two to help the Titans snap a seven-game losing streak against the Mustangs during the last two seasons.

Cal State Fullerton remained in second place in the Big West at 19-9 and improved to 30-21 for the season. Cal Poly fell to 20-34 and 10-18.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

