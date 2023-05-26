Moises Guzman, Cole Urman and Eli Lopez combined for 10 hits and six RBIs as Cal State Fullerton defeated Cal Poly 9-4 Thursday night at Baggett Stadium in the opener of the teams' three-game series.
Guzman knocked in one run in a four-hit game while Urman and Lopez each had three-hit games, Lopez driving in three runs and Urman two to help the Titans snap a seven-game losing streak against the Mustangs during the last two seasons.
Cal State Fullerton remained in second place in the Big West at 19-9 and improved to 30-21 for the season. Cal Poly fell to 20-34 and 10-18.
The Titans scored five runs in the first inning and never looked back. They added a pair of runs in both the seventh and ninth innings.
Cal Poly scored a run in the bottom of the first inning on an RBI single up the middle by Joe Yorke and added three more in the eighth on Evan Cloyd's fourth home run of the year, a blast over the right-center field wall.
Cloyd finished with two of Cal Poly's seven hits.
Cal State Fullerton southpaw Tyler Stultz (7-4) earned the win, throwing 143 pitches and notching nine strikeouts over 7 2/3 innings. Stultz allowed three runs and six hits. He walked four.
Cal Poly right-hander Bryce Warrecker (3-7) took the loss. After surrendering five runs on a home run by Zach Lew, two doubles and two singles in the first inning, Warrecker tossed four scoreless innings and finished with five strikeouts.
The second game of the season is set for Friday night at 6 p.m., with Cal Poly graduate southpaw Travis Weston (2-3, 6.81 ERA) to face Cal State Fullerton junior lefthander Peyton Jones (4-1, 3.60 ERA).
The series finale is slated for Saturday at 1 p.m.
