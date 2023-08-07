Cal Poly has extended baseball head coach Larry Lee's contract through the 2027 season.
Lee will enter his 22nd season as Cal Poly's baseball coach next spring. Eleven of his Mustangs teams have won 30 or more victories. He has 16 winning seasons over the last 20 full campaigns, including a 2014 Big West championship. Lee's teams have finished fourth or higher in the conference 17 times.
The Mustangs had three second-place finishes from 2017-19 and have qualified for the NCAA regional playoffs three times under Lee.
Lee's 2023 team, in a rebuilding year, went 21-35, 11-19. Lee is 635-512-2 overall during his time at Cal Poly.
Aside from the 2020 pandemic-shortened campaign, the Mustangs have averaged 32 victories per season under Lee. Cal Poly has registered 35 or more wins seven times. Over the last 12 seasons, 2011-19 and 2021-23, Lee's Cal Poly squads have gone 69-52 in the Big West, a 62.2 winning percentage.
The Mustangs won nine of 10 conference series in 2022.
Lee has produced 54 first team All-Big West players, including 13 All-Americans and 10 freshman All-Americans, during his 21 seasons with Cal Poly. A total of Cal Poly 81 players Lee has coached have signed professional baseball contracts, including 79 in the last 19 years.
During Lee's tenure, 36 Mustangs have been drafted in the top 10 rounds, compared to eight before Lee arrived at Cal Poly in 2003. Lee coached 13 of the 22 former Cal Poly players who have played in the Major Leagues.
Lee, 283-213 in 20 Big West seasons, has moved to the top among the Big West coaches in conference and overall wins. No conference games were played in 2020.
Lee surpassed Bob Bennett of Fresno State for the overall Big West wins record when Cal Poly won at USC on Feb. 26, 2021 for Lee's 548th career victory.
