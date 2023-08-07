Larry Lee 01
Cal Poly has extended baseball head coach Larry Lee's contract through the 2027 season.

 Joe Bailey, Staff

Lee will enter his 22nd season as Cal Poly's baseball coach next spring. Eleven of his Mustangs teams have won 30 or more victories. He has 16 winning seasons over the last 20 full campaigns, including a 2014 Big West championship. Lee's teams have finished fourth or higher in the conference 17 times.

The Mustangs had three second-place finishes from 2017-19 and have qualified for the NCAA regional playoffs three times under Lee.

