A 10-under-par four-person 278 total for Cal Poly was not enough to overcome Long Beach State at La Quinta Country Club Tuesday, and the Mustangs finished third at the Big West Conference Golf Championship.

The total, 12th on the list of Cal Poly's all-time scores for a single round, clinched third place in the nine-team event. The Mustangs carded a six-under-par 858 aggregate score on the par-72 course.

Long Beach State claimed the team title and the automatic berth in the NCAA regionals with a 12-under-par 852 total. Cal State Fullerton came in second at a 10-under par 854.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.