Cal Poly Homecoming football game against Sacramento State this Saturday

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Cal Poly, which rallied from 17-0 and 27-14 deficits against San Diego for its only win in three non-conference games, opens Big Sky Conference play in San Luis Obispo with its Homecoming Game on Saturday afternoon against unbeaten and No. 5-ranked Sacramento State inside Alex G. Spanos Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 5:02 p.m. PDT. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN Radio (1280 AM and 101.7 FM) in San Luis Obispo County and northern Santa Barbara County and KRKC (1490 AM and 104.9 FM) in southern Monterey County with Zachary Anderson-Yoxsimer (play-by-play) and Stephan Hodges (analyst) calling the action. Pregame show starts at 4:30 p.m. The game also will be video streamed on ESPN+ with Chris Sylvester (play-by-play), John Kane (analyst) and Casey Buscher (sideline) on the mic. Links for audio and video streams as well as live stats can be found on the football schedule page at www.GoPoly.com.

Cal Poly fell 35-7 in its opener at Fresno State despite four offensive drives of 70 or more yards, cashing in only once. Jones completed 20 of 38 passes for 211 yards and one score.

This article was provided by the Cal Poly Athletics Department. 

