Travis Bazzana's two-run double to right-center field in the eighth inning lifted No. 18/19 Oregon State to a 5-4 victory over Cal Poly in the opening game of a four-game non-conference baseball series Thursday night at Baggett Stadium.

Bazzana delivered his game-winning hit off Cal Poly reliever Derek True (0-2) who was tagged with the loss.

Cal Poly overcame an early 3-0 deficit with four runs in the fourth inning but could not score the rest of the way against four Oregon State relievers.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.