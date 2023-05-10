The Cal Poly women's golf team climbed one spot, to seventh place, at the Pullman Regional that Washington State is hosting in the second round Tuesday, but fell 11 shots behind the fifth spot it needs to qualify for the NCAA Division I National Championships in program history.
The Mustangs carded a team score of one-over-par 289 at the Palouse Ridge Club. Cal Poly sat at one-under-par 575 total after the first two rounds, 11 strokes back of fifth-place Baylor. Sacramento State was in sixth at 568.
The tournament was due to conclude Wednesday.
National top seed and defending national champion Stanford led with a 35-under-par 541 after the first two rounds, 18 shots ahead of second-place Texas and 20 in front of third-place Clemson.
Cal Poly's Nicole Neale followed her first-round 68 with a 70 and remained in a four-way tie for ninth place individually. Neale's 70 included five birdies and three bogeys.
Teammate Elizabeth Scholtes climbed six spots into 24th place with a 71 and a one-under-par 143 total. Jensen Jalufka was tied for 38th after a second-round 73 and a one-over-par 145 aggregate.
Kamille Dimayuga and Vanessa Wang rounded out Cal Poly's team scoring Tuesday. They both carded a 75. Dimayuga was in 53rd place with a 149 total, and Wang was in 60th at 153.
Rose Zhang of Stanford was in first place in the individual standings after the first two rounds. Zhang posted rounds of 64 and 68 for a 12-under 132, one shot ahead of Texas Tech's Shannon Tan (66-67-133). Sadie Englemann of Stanford (64-70-134) was another stroke back in third place.
Neale continued to lead in par-three scoring at four under par, and her 11 birdies trailed only Zhang's 13.
