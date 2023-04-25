Collin Villegas snapped a 2-2 tie with his ninth home run of the year, and four Cal Poly relievers tossed 6 2/3 scoreless innings as the Mustangs salvaged a win in the final game of their Big West baseball series at CSUN with a 4-2 win Sunday afternoon at Matador Field.
Aaron Caillas snared a line drive to end a Matador scoring threat in the eighth inning then singled home an insurance run in the ninth to stretch his hitting streak to 17 games. The Mustangs came from 2-0 down to win.
Cal Poly improved to 14-23, 8-10. Second-place CSUN (23-11, 10-5) fell 3.5 games behind first-place Cal State Fullerton.
The Mustangs rallied by scoring single runs in the fourth, sixth, seventh and ninth innings.
Ryan Stafford hit his fourth home run of the season with one out in the third inning, and Jake Steels scored on Stafford's double-play grounder in the sixth to tie the game 2-2.
Villegas' no-doubt blast to left field leading off the seventh snapped the deadlock. Stafford led off the ninth with a single, stole second with two outs and came home on the single by Casillas through the hole on the left side of the CSUN infield.
Ryan Baum (3-3) earned the win. He relieved starter Jakob Wright with one out in the third and retired 11 of the 15 batters he faced to earn the win. Baum gave up two hits, struck out three and walked one.
Evan Tomlinson, Carlo Lopiccolo and Tanner Sagouspe pitched one scoreless inning each to close out the win. Sagouspe earned his first save at Cal Poly with a 1-2-3 ninth - one fly ball out to each of his three outfielders.
Isaac Ontiveros (2-1) took the loss. Ontiveros surrendered the tying and go-ahead runs in the sixth and seventh innings.
Stafford and Ryan Fenn each had two of Cal Poly's nine hits. Fenn extended his hitting streak to 11 games. He is 20-for-44 (.454) during the streak and 30-for-76 (.395) in his last 20 games. Fenn has lifted his average 151 points to .343.
CSUN's eight hits included two singles by Kevin Fitzer. Joey Kramer doubled in one run, and Ali Camarillo's safety squeeze bunt drove in the other Matador run.
Stafford was 6-for-13 with three RBIs in the series. Fenn was 6-for-14, and Joe Yorke went 5-for-13 with three RBIs. Cal Poly hit .333 in the three games.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.