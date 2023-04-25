Collin Villegas snapped a 2-2 tie with his ninth home run of the year, and four Cal Poly relievers tossed 6 2/3 scoreless innings as the Mustangs salvaged a win in the final game of their Big West baseball series at CSUN with a 4-2 win Sunday afternoon at Matador Field.

Aaron Caillas snared a line drive to end a Matador scoring threat in the eighth inning then singled home an insurance run in the ninth to stretch his hitting streak to 17 games. The Mustangs came from 2-0 down to win.

Cal Poly improved to 14-23, 8-10. Second-place CSUN (23-11, 10-5) fell 3.5 games behind first-place Cal State Fullerton.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.